The TikTok Trend Gordon Ramsay Thinks He'll Never Master

 5 days ago
Gordon Ramsay has conquered the kitchen. He's also conquered reality TV, cable, streaming, and so much more when it comes to media. More recently, Ramsay has set out to conquer TikTok, often with his epic takedowns and reviews of fan-created foods (via Delish). Ramsay revealed in an "Entertainment Tonight" interview that he began his foray into TikTok with inspiration and encouragement from his daughter Matilda (via Facebook). Matilda, better known as "Tilly," is one of 5 Ramsay children and is in the middle of the bunch age-wise (via Parade). At 19-years-old she managed to launch both herself and her famous dad into newfound social media stardom by encouraging his TikTok food reviews (or takedowns as most are usually terrible) (via BuzzFeed).

