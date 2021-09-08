Here’s What It Takes To Clean 24 Years of Filth off a Bricklin SV-1

There's something satisfying about watching all that filth get wiped away. Sportscar ownership can be a dream come true for some, but it can also turn into a trial. Sometimes life gets in the way, and those desirable vehicles wind up sitting in filthy conditions for decades on end. That's exactly what happened to this Bricklin SV-1, that spent over two decades in a dirty barn before it was rescued for detailing by Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC.