Santa Cruz County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

City
Cochise, AZ
County
Santa Cruz County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather

