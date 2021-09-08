Special Weather Statement issued for Kay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kay County through 1015 PM CDT At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hardy, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kaw City, Hardy and northeastern Kaw Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH