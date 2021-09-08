Tech Up For Women Emphasizes Diversity As the Key to Growth
Tech Up For Women is a collaborative hub with the goal of assisting women in “teching up” and furthering growth for women within the technological field. The International Tech Up For Women, IFA Berlin Conference 2021 was its first virtual conference. The topics ran the gauntlet on everything from brand building to women in the space industry, to pioneering women’s health through AI with everything in between.dealerscope.com
