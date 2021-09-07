CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

RECAP: Michigan football players (9/7) Washington week

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxuWQ_0bpOkaph00

Sept. 7, 2021:

• Joel Honigford

• Roman Wilson

• Chuck Filiaga

• Daxton Hill

In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage.

WolverinesWire presents our new series: RECAP in five minutes or less.

Topics include:

• How Joel Honigford switched from offensive line to tight end

• Playing against Giles Jackson

• Why Chuck Filiaga is playing with a nasty streak now

• Why Michigan is preparing for Ohio State, even as it prepares for Washington

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Week#Football Players#Ohio State#Center Stage#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy