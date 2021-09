Great Bend - Gary Eugene Kenyon, 80, passed away Sept. 5, 2021, at Legend Senior Living, Hutchinson. He was born March 28, 1941, in Bogue, Kan. to Ivan and Delena (Conyac) Kenyon. Gary married Nellene Kaye Grose Dec. 27, 1974, in Great Bend. Gary, a Barton County resident since 1968...