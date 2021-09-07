CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, IL

Free Lunch & Learn Series Hosted By Kishwaukee YMCA And Northern Rehab

Cover picture for the articleThe Kishwaukee Family YMCA and Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists invite the public to join them for their first collaborative Lunch & Learn Education Series on Wednesday, September 15 from noon – 1:00 pm held at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA in Sycamore. This event is free and open to the public and lunch will be provided. Masks are required and all COVID guidelines will be followed.

