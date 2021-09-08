CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Respiratory therapists overwhelmed with COVID patients as Placer County faces surge

ABC10
ABC10
 5 days ago
Kaiser Permanente tells ABC10 nearly a third of all patients in their Roseville hospital have COVID-19.

Comments / 41

Steve Travis
4d ago

let's tell the truth for once propagandists. they are overwhelmed because of staffing shortages not covid. the staffing shortages are from being d bags and forcing employees employees to take the poison jab and cutting hours and low pay. now you know

Jaimie Knibbe
5d ago

Please start reporting the facts and not just what you want to to meet the agenda to push the vaccine against those who don’t want it at this time

taz2000
5d ago

ok. for those disbelievers. my sons mother in law is in CHARGE of a covid unit, in a local hospital. she's also a Trump supporter, and she also gets to spend almost time at home. she's vaccinated, as well as all her children, and her husband, who happens to be the managing nurse of a major hospital, in the Sacramento area, burn unit. based on their accounts, I totally believe this is what's happening, in real life. best of luck to those non believers out there...

