Gainesville earns tri-match sweep against White County, West Hall

By Bill Murphy
The Times
 4 days ago
Kerrigan Gruhn had an ace, 15 kills, three blocks and 13 digs for Gainesville in wins against White County (20-25, 21-25, 15-6) and West Hall (25-14, 25-15) on Tuesday. Jay Maldonado added fives aces, nine kills and 22 digs for the Lady Red Elephants, while Izzy Garrish contributed 19 assists, five kills and 15 digs.

Also for Gainesville, Avery Lindsey had four aces, 11 digs and eight digs, while Margaret Embry added two assists and 27 digs.

Up next, Gainesville hosts Lambert at 6 p.m. Thursday.

