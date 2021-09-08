Newest Marvel flick wins over critics, audiences

At left, director Destin Daniel Cretton talks with Simu Liu behind the scenes during filming of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Destin Daniel Cretton’s first major studio work, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, took the No. 1 spot at the box office over the Labor Day weekend, selling a very solid $71.4 million domestically over its first three days of release. Add in foreign sales and Shang-Chi has already sold $127.6 million. Whoa.