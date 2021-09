Tags: #MaryElizabethWinstead, #Mew, #Kate, #Netflix, #ActionMovies. Netflix’s newest action-packed offering Kate stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the titular role as a ruthless, Japan-based assassin working under handler and father figure Varrick (Woody Harrelson). Ten months after a botched job in Osaka, Kate contemplates early retirement before Varrick chides (“Two trips...