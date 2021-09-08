CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallastown, PA

Northeastern boys win thriller vs. Dallastown, plus other Tuesday soccer action

York Dispatch Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER – Things looked headed toward overtime Tuesday evening when Dallastown and Northeastern squared off for the first of two regular-season boys' soccer clashes. After hitting the post with a shot with just more than three minutes left in regulation, it didn’t seem like the Bobcats, who played two games Saturday in their own tournament, would find the necessary energy to strike fast.

www.yorkdispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
City
Wrightsville, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Littlestown, PA
City
York Springs, PA
City
Hershey, PA
City
Dallastown, PA
City
Fairfield, PA
City
Spring Grove, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Hershey

Comments / 0

Community Policy