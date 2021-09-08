Northeastern boys win thriller vs. Dallastown, plus other Tuesday soccer action
MANCHESTER – Things looked headed toward overtime Tuesday evening when Dallastown and Northeastern squared off for the first of two regular-season boys' soccer clashes. After hitting the post with a shot with just more than three minutes left in regulation, it didn’t seem like the Bobcats, who played two games Saturday in their own tournament, would find the necessary energy to strike fast.www.yorkdispatch.com
Comments / 0