Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Dawson, DeKalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Cherokee; Dawson; DeKalb; Forsyth; Gwinnett; Hall; North Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Cherokee, northwestern DeKalb, Forsyth, northern Gwinnett, southeastern Dawson, western Hall and northeastern Fulton Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1037 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Lake Lanier Islands to near Mechanicsville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Lawrenceville, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Milton, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Chamblee, Norcross, Doraville, Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Berkeley Lake and Rest Haven. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH