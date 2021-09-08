CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates 3, Tigers 2: Offense sputters as Tigers drop series

By Peter Kwasniak
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA night of lots of traffic and little run scoring was the theme in Pittsburgh as the Tigers took on the Pirates in the second of a three game series. This was not a very eventful game outside of a few plays as both teams seemed to play a big game of chicken to see who could flirt closest with disaster. Ultimately it was the Tigers who would slip up and give up the winning runs. A final score of 3-2 for Pittsburgh on a night with so many baserunners did not make for much viewing entertainment on either side, though there were some good moments.

