‘America’s Got Talent’ predictions: 5 semifinalists advancing to finale will be Josh Blue, Northwell Nurse Choir …

All week long, “ America’s Got Talent ” viewers have been making their predictions for which of the semifinalists from Group 2 will be advancing to the finale, and the results are in . The five acts most likely to get the green light during Wednesday’s results show are: singer Brooke Simpson , comedian Josh Blue , quick-change artist Lea Kyle , chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir and opera girl Victory Brinker . Do you agree or disagree with our users’ “AGT” odds? Be sure to make your predictions before the September 8 episode airs live on NBC.

At the other end of the spectrum, our “America’s Got Talent” odds-makers predict these six acts will be headed home this week: singing group 1aChord , dance group ChapKidz , comedian Kabir Singh , mentalist Peter Antoniou , acrobatic trio Rialcris and unicyclists UniCircle Flow . Since there are no more wildcards, being cut in this round means an act is out of the competition for good.

The Group 1 semifinalists performed last week with these five acts advancing to the finals: aerialist Aidan Bryant , martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team , magician Dustin Tavella , comedian Gina Brillon and singer Jimmie Herrod . The two-night finale is set for Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15 on NBC.

In his “AGT” live blog , our recapper John Benutty gave his thoughts on the five acts who are predicted to move on to the Season 16 finale from Group 2. Check out what he had to say:

Lea Kyle : The quick-change artist underwhelmed some of the judges in the previous round and so tonight was another chance to (dress to) impress. Once again she used techniques that made the garments appear to disappear out of thin air as well incorporating them with props like flying butteries and petals flying through the air. Heidi reinforced that she thinks Lea is the best quick-change artist they’ve ever had and Sofia agreed by saying that all of the work that goes into her garments and tricks is amazing. Simon switched his tune this time and called it a genuine million dollar performance and said she’d be a huge hit in Vegas. Howie added that she’s deserving of having her own show in Vegas and it would be entertaining enough.

Northwell Health Nurse Choir : This is a group that inspires their colleagues, patients, families and the whole world every time they sing. Tonight they continued that tradition with a rendition of “Don’t Give Up on Me” by Andy Grammer with a mix of choral moments and perfectly placed solos. The judges awarded them the first standing ovation of the night with their Golden Buzzer supporter highlighting how touching and needed they are as an act. Sofia thought this week she could hear their voices more clearly and so it made it more enjoyable. Simon said that their song selection is always perfect and that this week they made him grateful that they decided to make the show this year.

Victory Brinker : In the last round Simon predicted that Victory will be one of the biggest stars to ever emerge from a competition talent show. After another opera performance tonight, Victory further impressed Simon who said that she sounded like she climbed the biggest mountain of a song. He added that her talent is matched by her fearlessness. Heidi encouraged Victory to do a mic drop (which she did) to celebrate the kind of performance that is worthy of winning the competition. Howie and Sofia agreed that it was a stellar performance and that she could be a frontrunner to win.

Josh Blue : The second comic of the night, Josh, centered his set on the Paralympics and how he was on the soccer team before, but his best moments were off-the-cuff reactions to the clapping of the audience. Sofia kicked off the critiques by highlighting how much the judges laugh during all of his sets and applauded him for being a multi-talented person. Simon likes that Josh doesn’t care and that’s why he’s a lovable comedian. Howie made the point that he might be the strongest comic in the competition in a year that he’s said multiple times is the year of the comedian.

Brooke Simpson : Closing out the night and the round of semifinals was Brooke, the singer wanting to become the biggest Indigenous pop star. Tonight she sang “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran by injecting her own pop vibe into it bright lighting and by working the stage and camera angles like a pro. Simon was visibly blown away by the performance and said that the second half of it was spectacular. Sofia commented that Brooke is so confident on stage and said it’s clear she was born to do it.

