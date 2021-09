The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team swept Southland (0-3 overall) by scores of 25-14, 27-25, 25-17 in Adams Tuesday. Gracie O’Byrne had 15 digs for the Cardinals (4-1 overall). L-O stats: Gracie O’Bryne, 15 digs, 3 aces; Jenna Olson, 15 assists; Jordan Runde, 7 digs; Sidney Lewison, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Brianna...