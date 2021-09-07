PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Tower: Public Participation Telecom

Telecom Properties, LLC is proposing to construct a new guyed style telecommunications tower at Slatertown Spur, Polk, Venango County, PA, 16342; N 41° 19' 07.8", W 79° 56' 57.8". The height of the tower will be 143.3-meters above ground level (470 feet above ground level), 144.8-meters above ground level with appurtenances (475 feet above ground level with appurtenances.) The tower will be lit with FAA Style E medium intensity dual lighting. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling RESCOM Environmental at 260-385-6999 during normal business hours Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1199580 and may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC's website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to RESCOM Environmental, Attn: Andrew Smith, P.O. Box 361, Petoskey, MI 49770.