PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Tower: Public Participation Telecom

Titusville Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelecom Properties, LLC is proposing to construct a new guyed style telecommunications tower at Slatertown Spur, Polk, Venango County, PA, 16342; N 41° 19' 07.8", W 79° 56' 57.8". The height of the tower will be 143.3-meters above ground level (470 feet above ground level), 144.8-meters above ground level with appurtenances (475 feet above ground level with appurtenances.) The tower will be lit with FAA Style E medium intensity dual lighting. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling RESCOM Environmental at 260-385-6999 during normal business hours Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1199580 and may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC's website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to RESCOM Environmental, Attn: Andrew Smith, P.O. Box 361, Petoskey, MI 49770.

federalnewsnetwork.com

Establishing a cyber safety review board

The National Transportation Safety Board may be one of the most trusted U.S. agencies worldwide. That trust is based in part on NTSB’s standalone status outside any cabinet department; it is truly independent and objective, and its recommendations are generally treated as gospel. The creation of a Cyber Safety Review...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newscenter1.tv

Senate Committee on Finance introduce legislation to recover fraudulent COVID-19 benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators John Thune (R-South Dakota) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) introduced the Recovering Fraudulent Claims Act on Tuesday. This legislation would establish the COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Fraud Task Force to investigate instances of fraud in the temporary unemployment insurance programs established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economics Security Act in March of 2020, and would require the Task Force to report back to Congress on its findings.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marfapublicradio.org

Feds Approve West Texas Nuke Waste Plan, Despite State Law Blocking It

Some advocates say the issue could be headed to legal fights and a state-versus-federal dispute. Federal regulators on Monday allowed a company to move forward with its plan to ship some of the nation’s most dangerous types of nuclear waste to a site in West Texas, even though Texas lawmakers recently blocked the plan at the state level.
POLITICS
The Motley Fool

Why Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Dropped Today

Northern Dynasty's CEO says the company is ready for a fight. Late last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it plans to remand and overturn a previous notice made in 2019 that ended a review process for a planned mine near Alaska's Bristol Bay. Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) angrily responded to the EPA notice, and shares dropped more than 12% this morning. As of 2 p.m. EDT, the mining stock was still down 9%.
MARKETS
Titusville Herald

Kentucky General Fund receipts post strong growth in August

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's General Fund receipts in August increased 12.5% from a year ago, continuing the strong upswing in revenue collections, the state said. Revenues for the month totaled $937.7 million, compared to $833.8 million in August 2020, state Budget Director John Hicks reported. So far this fiscal...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Eagle Times

BIA: BIA launches technology committee as data economy booms

The global data economy and digital ecosystem is vast, exponentially growing and facing potential new government regulations that could hinder its growth. Data flows through nearly every aspect of life, from work computers to smartphones to a growing number of smart devices — Alexas, TVs, watches, appliances, even lamps. More and more cars are connected to navigation and information systems. All share and receive data; most include some degree of commerce.
TECHNOLOGY
eenews.net

6 things to watch as panel votes on historic environment bill

The Energy and Commerce Committee will begin voting today on a historic suite of climate and energy programs, as the panel prepares its section of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The markup will be closely watched by environmental advocates and industry interests alike, offering the first formal glimpse of the...
U.S. POLITICS

