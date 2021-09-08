Coughing woman loses her job

UPDATE 9/9 3:00 PM

In a statement, Lincoln Police Department Public Information Officer Erin Spilker said that the department has not received a complaint from a victim, which is what would be needed to file criminal charges against the person seen in the video below.

"The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department are aware of the highly publicized event occurring in one of our local grocery stores. The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department work closely with each other to address complaints of Directed Health Measures and/or related incidents...While viewing this incident may be disturbing to some viewers, enforcement is predicated on statements and evidence from those actually at the scene. The one complaint we have received is from an individual who was initially identified online as the offender. This erroneous identification resulted in online harassment and repeated offensive phone calls to her workplace. These actions are also potential criminal violations," said Spilker.

UPDATE 9/8 8:30 PM

The woman seen in a viral video coughing on a mother and her daughter in a Lincoln grocery store was identified as an employee working in Arizona for the business software company SAP. On Wednesday, the company said in a series of tweets that it was investigating the incident and then later said the woman no longer works for the company.

Original story:

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle RoBeastRo, shared a video of a woman in a Lincoln grocery store that is angering a lot of Nebraskans.

There is a mask mandate in Lincoln, but this grocery store patron appears to make a show of not wearing a mask by coughing on a mother and daughter.

Watch below:

