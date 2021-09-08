CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, NC

Lady Raiders roll past Lee County for second win

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmnGm_0bpOeQst00
No. 1 senior was one of six Lady Raiders to earn a win during singles play on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — A strong set of performances propelled the Richmond girls’ tennis team to its second win of the season on Tuesday.

Hosting Lee County High School, the Lady Raiders cruised to an 8-1 win. The team followed up a shutout loss to Union Pines last Thursday.

Five Lady Raiders earned a win against her respective singles opponent, while No. 6 freshman Hanna Smith earned a forfeit win.

No. 1 senior Paris Almon defeated Grace Britton 8-3, and No. 2 sophomore Neely Turner made quick work against Brooklyn Underwood with a final tally of 8-2. It was the second singles win for each Lady Raider this fall.

In the No. 3 singles match, senior Kirsten McDonald earned her first win of the campaign with an 8-0 shutout against Peyton Koneski. Junior Addison Massey notched her second win following an 8-3 victory over Savannah Mullins.

Rounding out singles play, No. 5 junior Maren Carter maintained a clean sheet against Madelyn Blanks, winning 8-0 for her second win this year.

Head coach Jessica Covington mixed up her doubles pairings, sending McDonald and Massey out against Britton and Underwood, which resulted in an 8-4 win in the No. 1 doubles match.

Junior Sheccid Heaton and freshman Ella Scott teamed up in the No. 2 doubles contest, but fell to Koneski and Mullins 2-8. Richmond was awarded another forfeit win in the No. 3 doubles match.

The Lady Raiders (2-4 SAC) will take a week to prepare for Scotland High School, a match that will be played on the road next Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Education
Lee County, NC
Education
Lee County, NC
Sports
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Sports
County
Lee County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Lee County High School#Union Pines#Scotland High School
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy