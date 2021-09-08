Lady Raiders roll past Lee County for second win

No. 1 senior was one of six Lady Raiders to earn a win during singles play on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — A strong set of performances propelled the Richmond girls’ tennis team to its second win of the season on Tuesday.

Hosting Lee County High School, the Lady Raiders cruised to an 8-1 win. The team followed up a shutout loss to Union Pines last Thursday.

Five Lady Raiders earned a win against her respective singles opponent, while No. 6 freshman Hanna Smith earned a forfeit win.

No. 1 senior Paris Almon defeated Grace Britton 8-3, and No. 2 sophomore Neely Turner made quick work against Brooklyn Underwood with a final tally of 8-2. It was the second singles win for each Lady Raider this fall.

In the No. 3 singles match, senior Kirsten McDonald earned her first win of the campaign with an 8-0 shutout against Peyton Koneski. Junior Addison Massey notched her second win following an 8-3 victory over Savannah Mullins.

Rounding out singles play, No. 5 junior Maren Carter maintained a clean sheet against Madelyn Blanks, winning 8-0 for her second win this year.

Head coach Jessica Covington mixed up her doubles pairings, sending McDonald and Massey out against Britton and Underwood, which resulted in an 8-4 win in the No. 1 doubles match.

Junior Sheccid Heaton and freshman Ella Scott teamed up in the No. 2 doubles contest, but fell to Koneski and Mullins 2-8. Richmond was awarded another forfeit win in the No. 3 doubles match.

The Lady Raiders (2-4 SAC) will take a week to prepare for Scotland High School, a match that will be played on the road next Tuesday at 4 p.m.