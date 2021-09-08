Healthier Choices: Calbee fruit snacks, Nestle's upcycling and plant-based initiatives, alcohol-free drinks and more feature in our round-up
Calbee fruit snacks, Nestle's upcycling and plant-based initiatives, alcohol-free drinks and more feature in this edition of Healthier Choices. Fruit foray: Japan’s Calbee continues healthy NPD drive with trial sales of dried fruit snack. Japanese snack manufacturer Calbee is conducting a sales trial for a dried apple snack to test...www.bakeryandsnacks.com
