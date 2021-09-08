CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Healthier Choices: Calbee fruit snacks, Nestle's upcycling and plant-based initiatives, alcohol-free drinks and more feature in our round-up

By Pearly Neo contact
Bakery and Snacks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalbee fruit snacks, Nestle's upcycling and plant-based initiatives, alcohol-free drinks and more feature in this edition of Healthier Choices. Fruit foray: Japan’s Calbee continues healthy NPD drive with trial sales of dried fruit snack​. Japanese snack manufacturer Calbee is conducting a sales trial for a dried apple snack to test...

www.bakeryandsnacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Snack#Alcohol#Food Drink#Healthier Choices#Npd#Japanese#Asean#The Singapore R D Centre#Nestle Zone Asia#Sub Saharan#Aoa#Asian#Rtd#Countdown#New World#Pak#Air New Zealand#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy