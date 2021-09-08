CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HELLYEAH's Tom Maxwell launches BlackGoatWear lifestyle brand

wirx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELLYEAH guitarist Tom Maxwell has launched his own lifestyle brand, BlackGoatWear. Maxwell founded BlackGoatWear, which is described as if “Etsy and Deviant Art procreated,” with his friends Tim Buchenroth and Luke Fletcher. It offers everything from T-shirts and clothing accessories to signature sauces, glassware and art including paintings and shadow boxes, all inspired by a “passion for the mysterious, the mystical, the paranormal, the occult, and the ‘what ifs’ that define life as we know it.”

