Beer and Wine Sales In Stadium At Montana Grizzly Football Games

By Denny Bedard
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 7 days ago
There has been talk of this off and on for some time. For those of you who thought the talk was all foam and no beer? Well... A news release from the office of Eric Taber, University of Montana Sports Information, formally announced today (Tuesday) that new this season inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, alcohol will be available to purchase inside the stadium at a beer garden located at the south end of the facility. The beer garden will be located just off the concourse, directly behind GrizVision, in a fenced-off area east of the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center.

