Chesterton, IN

Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski works overtime to win Duneland Athletic Conference golf title in playoff

By Gavin Good Times Correspondent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERTON — Few golfers around the Region have been able to push Michigan City senior Taylor Skibinski to the brink this season. But that’s what Crown Point’s Valentina Gozo did on an overcast Tuesday afternoon at Sand Creek Country Club in the Duneland Athletic Conference Invite. The duo overcame windy conditions and a lightning delay that paused the action for about 45 minutes to finish the round with twin scores of 83.

