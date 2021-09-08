At the age of 101, Virgil Martinez of Questa, NM, went to be with the Lord, August 28, 2021. Virgil was a kindhearted Christian man, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The Celebration of Life service will be held at the Living Word Ministries, 12 Llano Rd., Questa, NM, September 16, at 6PM. The viewing will be at 5:30PM. The burial will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM, at 12:45 PM Friday September 17. Virgil was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Rebecca Martinez, his parents Marcelino and Alfreda, his brothers Marcelino, Jose and Gomersindo. He was born in Questa, NM, May 21, 1920. Virgil went to the Moly Mine Camp School, Allison-James Middle School and graduated from Menaul High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corp during WWII as a flight surgeon assistant. Upon returning, Virgil continued his education at Stanford University, the University of Arizona, and received his masters at the University of Denver. Virgil married Ruth August 24, 1941, at El Buen Pastor Church in Questa, NM. They lived in El Paso, Walsenburg, Denver, and Albuquerque. He taught at Albuquerque High School for over 30 years. After retiring, they moved to Questa, NM. They owned the El Seville Restaurant, the Sangre de Cristo Motel and the Questa Lodge. He is survived by his Brother: Fred Martinez, (Albuquerque, NM), Children: Yolanda (Richard) Gabriel, (Questa, NM), Elizabeth (Gerald) Haley, (Alexandria, MN), Rebecca (John) Hollander, (Buckeye, AZ), Virgil Martinez Jr., (Questa, NM). Grandchildren: Richard (Greg) Gabriel Jr., (Tijeras, NM), Wendy Mascarenas, (Hillsboro, OR), Tania Garcia, (Simi Valley. CA), Erin (Nick) Strub, (Bloomington, MN), Allyson (Jon) Loewe, (Hudson, WI), Heather (Tyson) Kniker, (Odessa, FL), Lindsay DaSilva, (Perrysburg, OH), Jonathan Hollander, (Buckeye, AZ), and Rachel Martinez, (Brea, CA). Great Grandchildren: Brittany, Adrian, Drew, Haley, Emilia, Wilson, Natalie, Sienna. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Living Word Ministries in Questa, NM.