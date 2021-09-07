CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

6 Washington players the Chargers must game plan for in Week 1

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGVg3_0bpOZZZh00

The Chargers are set to visit the Washington Football Team for the 2021 regular season-opener.

Despite finishing 7-9 in 2020, Football Team was still crowned NFC East champions and they’re equipped to make a run at another division title.

With that, there are a few notable players that Los Angeles will really have to make sure they’re game planned for in order to have success this Sunday.

Here are six players on Washington that the Bolts should hone in on.

EDGE Chase Young & Montez Sweat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Zgqy_0bpOZZZh00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rashawn Slater and Bryan Bulaga will have their work cut out for them against a dynamic duo off the edges.

During the 2020 season, Young tallied 32 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four passes defended, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles en route to being named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Slater, however, is no stranger to Young, as the rookie tackle held his own when Northwestern played Ohio State during the 2019 season, which was the game that solidified him as a first rounder.

Sweat, on the other hand, was just as dominant as his fellow teammate – leading the team in batted passes, hurries, hits and sacks last season.

Looking to break the combined single-season sack record, Young and Sweat must be held at bay or else quarterback Justin Herbert could be in for a long day.

WR Terry McLaurin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dRHE_0bpOZZZh00
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Michael Davis is the No. 1 cornerback heading into the season, and he will have the opportunity to live up to his label in the first game.

Catching passes from seven different quarterbacks, including Colt McCoy, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, McLaurin still managed to be productive – eclipsing over 2,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

McLaurin should benefit from the additions of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, the best signal-caller he has had since entering the league, and wide receivers Curtis Samuel and rookie Dyami Brown, who will help levitate some of the attention.

IDL Daron Payne & Jonathan Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gvfQ_0bpOZZZh00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While Young and Sweat are menaces from the outside, the strength of this team lies along the interior of defensive line, with Payne and Allen being the heart and soul of the group.

Even after the additions of center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, Payne and Allen won’t be easy tasks as they have proven themselves more than capable of terrorizing opposing backfields.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen won at the line of scrimmage 17% of the time last season. Payne, on the other hand, only had three sacks but created consistent pressure and was clog in the run game.

RB Antonio Gibson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcE6y_0bpOZZZh00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of college as a Swiss Army knife, Gibson established himself as a complete back in his rookie season – finishing with 826 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 184 attempts. In addition, he provided value in the passing game, totaling 36 catches for 247 yards.

Even though the middle of the Chargers defense is likely to be improved under head coach Brandon Staley, Gibson should still provide a tough matchup for linebackers Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White to begin the season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Colt Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Ohio State#American Football#Nfc East#Bolts#Chase Young Montez#Ap#Northwestern#Sweat#Wr#Idl Daron Payne#Pro Football Focus#Rb Antonio Gibson Coming#Swiss Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy