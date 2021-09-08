CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collingsworth County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Wheeler by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collingsworth; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wheeler and northern Collingsworth Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 935 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shamrock, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shamrock, Dozier, Lutie, Quail and Samnorwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

