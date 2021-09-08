Beach Hazards Statement issued for Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Leelanau, Antrim, Emmet, Benzie, Presque Isle, Manistee, Charlevoix and Beaver Island and surrounding islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.