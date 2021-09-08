CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton fire engine involved in hit-and-run accident

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
Dayton Fire Engine

DAYTON — A Dayton Fire Department engine was involved in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night.

The accident happened in the area of Hershey St. and North Main St. just before 9:30 p.m.

Dayton officers on scene told News Center 7 the fire engine was making a turn and had its lights and sirens on when it was struck by a silver or gray vehicle that fled the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is not in custody at this time, according to officers on scene.

The fire engine suffered minimal damage.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

