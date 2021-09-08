CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Foldable Intraocular Lens Market New Business Experts Ideas By Physiol, Ophtec, Alcon, Hoya Corporation

Rebel Yell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoldable intraocular lenses come in three-piece or single-piece designs and are made of silicone or acrylic (hydrophobic or hydrophilic) biomaterials. Single-piece lenses are available with two or more haptic elements, or in plate configurations. Over the last two decades, foldable lenses have been implanted with growing success as improved manufacturing and surgical techniques become available.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Zeiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoya Corporation#Market Research#Lenses#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#The Insight Partners#Hospitals Clinics#Major Players#Middle East Africa#Us Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany

Comments / 0

Community Policy