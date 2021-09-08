CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

ELECTION INSIGHTS: Gun issue not hurting Conservatives as much as polls suggest

By Tristin Hopper
wiartonecho.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of Election 44, the National Post will be sharing insights from Polly, an artificial intelligence engine developed at the University of Ottawa that was the only pollster to correctly predict the results of the 2019 election. Unlike typical polls, Polly gauges public opinion through constant computer analysis of public social media posts: If you’ve ever posted something political to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, you’re probably part of Polly’s dataset. Today, how gun issues have shaken up the campaign.

www.wiartonecho.com

