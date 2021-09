FAIRMONT — The Livingston boys ran away with the Butte Central Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Fairmont Hot Springs. Powered by a 1-2 finish from Andrew Durgan (18:22) and Charlie Serafin (18:31), the Rangers took the team title with 15 points. In a meet with just a handful of teams fielding five runners, only Anaconda (56) and Stevensville (58) also qualified for team scores.