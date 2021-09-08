Utah receives record-high grant of over $1M to help small businesses expand overseas

Downtown Salt Lake City is pictured on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. World Trade Center Utah will receive a record-high State Trade Expansion Program grant of $1,050,000 to be distributed to small Utah businesses to grow internationally. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — World Trade Center Utah will receive a record-high State Trade Expansion Program grant of $1,050,000 to be distributed to small Utah businesses to grow internationally, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday.