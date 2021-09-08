DC Teases Its Next Crisis Event

The DC universe entered new footing with the launch of the Infinite Frontier publishing initiative earlier this year, and fans have been curious to see what it will mean for their favorite characters. In and amongst the ongoing series and new titles, we've started to get a bit of an indication — and this week might have provided the biggest bombshell yet. Spoilers for Infinite Frontier #6, from Joshua Williamson, Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Tom Napolitano, and Mitch Gerads, below! Only look if you want to know!