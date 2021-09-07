CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerful earthquake strikes southwest Mexico

By Samantha Beech, Rafael Romo
CNN
 5 days ago
Mexico City (CNN) — A powerful earthquake struck the southwest of Mexico late Tuesday, causing widespread shaking as far away as Mexico City and killing at least one person. The United States Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake struck 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) east-northeast of Los Órganos de San Agustín, about eight miles from the Pacific Coast beach resort city of Acapulco. It was measured at an initial depth of 7.8 miles (12.6 kilometers). At least 92 aftershocks were recorded, including one with a magnitude of 5.2, the Mexican State Civil Protection Secretariat said.

www.cnn.com

