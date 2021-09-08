Towson University triple-shooting suspect arrested, identified

TOWSON, MD—Police have arrested and identified a suspect in connection Saturday’s shooting at Towson University.

On Tuesday, September 7, detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit arrested 19-year-old Samuel Nnam on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

The charges stem from an early-morning shooting that occurred Saturday, September 4, on the Towson University campus .

Based on evidence collected at the scene and surveillance video, Nnam began to discharge the firearm he was carrying striking himself and two others. One of those injured is a female Towson University student.

Nnam has also been charged with carrying a loaded handgun as well as the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Officers arrested the 19-year-old shortly after he was discharged from an area hospital. Nnam is now being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center held without bail.

