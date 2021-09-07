CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traumatic Brain Injury -- A Legacy of War

By Carol Pearson
Voice of America
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. ended its conflict in Afghanistan, but the Veterans Health Administration continues researching ways to reduce the impact of the most serious injuries U.S. troops suffered in conflicts in both Afghanistan and Iraq. VOA's Carol Pearson reports on one area of research, traumatic brain injury.

