Syracuse Mets drop series opener to Buffalo, 3-0

Vance Worley put together one of his best starts of the season, but the Syracuse offense stagnated as the Buffalo Bisons shut out the Syracuse Mets, 3-0, on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Worley delivered six innings, allowing one run on six hits while walking one and striking out three hitters. For Buffalo, it was reliever Bowden Francis who led the way, pitching five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.