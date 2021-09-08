CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees Recap: Cole takes himself out of the game as Yankees lose 4th straight

By William Parlee
Tonight, the New York Yankees wanted to leave their three-game losing streak in the rearview mirror with their ace Gerrit Cole on the mound. They hoped to win game two against the Toronto Blue Jays and keep from sliding further down in the standings. The Tampa Bay Rays don’t seem to be losing many games, so the Yankees understood they had to up their game and win against the young, energetic, and talented Blue Jays. The Yankees ended up with their 4th consecutive loss and the Jays beat them 5-1.

