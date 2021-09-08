A framework for the implementation of certification procedures in nurse level: a mixed approach study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 932 (2021) Cite this article. The implementation of certification procedures across healthcare systems is an essential component of the management process. Several promising approaches were developed toward a successful implementation of such policies; however, a precise adaptation and implementation to each local context was essential. Local activities must be considered in order to generate more pragmatic recommendations for managers. In this study, we built a framework for the implementation of certification procedures at nurse activity level. This was developed using two objectives: the identification of key implementation process components, and the integration of these components into a framework which considered the local socio-material context of nurses’ work.