"Last mile" rural broadband legislation moving forward with ISP applications
Through a state grant program that opened on Monday, internet service providers can receive grants to connect homes and businesses to broadband services. The Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program — established in House Bill 2, sponsored by Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township, and Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville — is a key component of the administration's comprehensive broadband strategy that aims to build a high-tech broadband network throughout the state, according to a press release announcing the grants' availability.www.athensnews.com
