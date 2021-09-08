CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chicago Bulls sign former Wildcat star Stanley Johnson

By Eric Townsend
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping up with all the NBA action involving our former Wildcats has made for a busy off-season, and Stanley Johnson is the latest Wildcat on the move. It is always great seeing former Wildcats succeed in their post-Arizona playing careers, and so far in this busy NBA off-season, there have been plenty of roster moves involving our Wildcats. Former Wildcat Stanley Johnson just happens to be the latest that is on the move.

zonazealots.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Wildcat#Athletic#The Chicago Bulls#Arizona Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

143K+
Followers
334K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy