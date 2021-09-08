CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays serve up another reminder why they’re in first, and the Red Sox are struggling just for a wild-card spot

By Alex Speier
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Red Sox, everything seemed aligned for the final push toward October. The team somehow stabilized in the face of its COVID-19 outbreak last week, reeling off four straight wins to open some distance from the pack of competitors for the second wild-card spot. And while the arrival of the Rays in Boston this week represented a considerable challenge, the Sox were buoyed by the prospect of rolling out their top three starters — Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Nate Eovaldi.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Michael Feliz
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Harmon Killebrew
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Fenway#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy