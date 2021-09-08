Rays serve up another reminder why they’re in first, and the Red Sox are struggling just for a wild-card spot

For the Red Sox, everything seemed aligned for the final push toward October. The team somehow stabilized in the face of its COVID-19 outbreak last week, reeling off four straight wins to open some distance from the pack of competitors for the second wild-card spot. And while the arrival of the Rays in Boston this week represented a considerable challenge, the Sox were buoyed by the prospect of rolling out their top three starters — Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Nate Eovaldi.