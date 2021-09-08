77-year-old woman hospitalized after dog attack outside Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken into surgery after a dog attack in the front yard of a Miami home.

The attack happened along the 6300 block of North Miami Place, Tuesday night.

“My brother called me and said ‘Go to the hospital,'” Linda Jean Marie, the victim’s daughter, said. “My mom is at Jackson hospital because there’s a dog that bite her at my sister’s house.”

According to City of Miami Police, two dogs ran into the front yard of a home and mauled 77-year-old Jeannine Jean Marie. Miami-Dade Animal Services said the dogs are American Bulldogs.

Her family said she underwent surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital after the attack. On Wednesday, doctors told the family she had been placed in a medically-induced coma and has tested positive for COVID-19.

“That’s when I started running, and I got the dogs, but it was already too late,” Victor, the dogs’ owner, said. “The door wasn’t completely shut. He knows how to get out the back door and open the doors and jump over things. They used to come and torture the dogs and throw them rocks and hit them with the cane.”

Victor added the dogs will stay locked up inside of the house until further notice.

“I really feel sorry for that,” he said. “I don’t know why Kelly goes and bite a woman when he’s a friendly dog and plays around.”

The victim’s family and others said the dogs have bitten others in the area, and they are worried about their family member.

“She was in really bad condition,” Jean Marie said. “They said her hands are very bad, and under here, there’s a bone that’s broke. They can’t do nothing for that bone where the dog bite her.”

“The dog go inside the yard, but when she sees the dog, she tried to run,” brother Renel Germain said. “The dog runs behind her, where he holds her like that. She fell down.”

On Wednesday morning, Jean Marie said her mother is in the Intensive Care Unit.

“They said she’s OK, but she’s on bed and tubing in her,” she said. “We just pray to God for everything to be OK for her.”

Leonard Knight added the same dog attacked him earlier this year.

“The same animal attacked me in March,” he said. “God is great that I’m still with life.”

Family members and friends said the dogs came from a nearby house, where no one seemed to be home, Tuesday night.

Witnesses said Miami-Dade Animal Control responded to the area to visit with the family and possibly the dogs involved.

Then, neighbors said the people who own the dogs took the animals in their personal cars and drove away.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Animal Control for more information on the incident.

