MARQUETTE — Senior Caroline Halonen has never been bashful about knocking the ball into the opponent’s net for the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team. That’s been true to start this season after she scored a goal in the Wildcats’ opener vs. St. Cloud State on Thursday, then piled up two goals and two assists in NMU’s 5-1 rout of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO