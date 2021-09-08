CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, MA

Bedford police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of injuring cyclist

By Brynne Connolly
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are turning to the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a cyclist Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the intersection of The Great Road and Concord Road around 3:30 p.m. to find the victim suffering from minor injuries but the bicycle substantially damaged, according to a series of posts on the department’s Twitter page.

whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Whdh#Ma Police Lrb#Sunbeam Television

Comments / 0

Community Policy