Bedford police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of injuring cyclist
BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are turning to the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a cyclist Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the intersection of The Great Road and Concord Road around 3:30 p.m. to find the victim suffering from minor injuries but the bicycle substantially damaged, according to a series of posts on the department’s Twitter page.whdh.com
