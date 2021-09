FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Noah Thurber pounded home a goal in front of the net in the 32nd minute for the lone goal of the night at Zollner Stadium as 2A no. 7 Bishop Dwenger (4-0-1) bested 2A no. 3 Concordia (5-1-3) in a battle of highly-ranked boys soccer teams on Tuesday night.