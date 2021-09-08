CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuolumne County, CA

Mexican National Sentenced For Toxic Marijuana Grow in Forest

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA — A Mexican National convicted of operating an illegal marijuana grow in the Stanislaus National Forest will spend the next four and a half years in prison. 37-year-old Eleno Fernandez-Garcia of Michoacán, Mexico, was also ordered to pay $45,688 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service for the environmental damage that the toxic chemicals and cultivation operation had on public land, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuolumne County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Tuolumne County, CA
Business
Tuolumne County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Mexican#The U S Forest Service#Sugar Pine Springs#News Hotline 532 6397#Mother Lode News Story#Free Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Community Policy