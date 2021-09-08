Bruce Boyd

April 5, 1981 - September 6, 2021. Badwewidang, Bruce Allen Boyd, 40-year-old resident of Pine City, MN passed away on September 6, 2021. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.