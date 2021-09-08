Fort Myers City Council celebrating a local softball league

After a second-place finish at the Babe Ruth League World Series, Fort Myers City Council honoring the Fort Myers American Youth 10 and Under Softball team.

The team won the state championship, which gave them a spot in the world series.

“I was really excited. It was a team effort to get to that point and I was just thinking of all the times and things we did to get to that point,” Adriana Thorne, a 10U softball player, said.

Councilperson Fred Burson said they are the future of softball as he congratulates the team.

Thorne is hoping softball will be in her future.

“It makes me really happy because this is what I really want to do when I am older,” she said.

The 10 U Softball Coach, Shane Thorne, said this is a memory the girls will never forget.

“It’s a good honor. It’s really cool to come in here and get honored,” he said.

The girls are already preparing for next year. They were headed to the ballfield after the special recognition ceremony.

